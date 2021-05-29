How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals Streaming Live on May 29, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Arizona enters the game as losers of their last 12 games. Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (2-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Seth Frankoff (0-1, 7.27 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 6 strikeouts).

The Diamondbacks are 9-13 on their home turf. Arizona’s lineup has 51 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads them with 12 homers.

The Cardinals are 14-12 in road games. St. Louis has slugged .389 this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with a .550 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 8-6. Jake Woodford earned his first victory and Tyler O’Neill went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for St. Louis. Madison Bumgarner took his fifth loss for Arizona.

