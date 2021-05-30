How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream on May 30, 2021: TV Options/No Cable

On Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals will take on the Diamondbacks Sunday. Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Matt Peacock (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 15 strikeouts).

The Diamondbacks are 9-14 on their home turf. Arizona has slugged .385 this season. Andrew Young leads the team with a mark of .588.

The Cardinals are 15-12 on the road. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .300, led by Dylan Carlson with a mark of .353.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 7-4. Adam Wainwright earned his third victory and Tyler O’Neill went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and three

