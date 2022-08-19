How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on August 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, August 19, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Cardinals seek to prolong win streak, take on the Diamondbacks

St. Louis Cardinals (66-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-63, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (9-9, 3.44 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (2-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -178, Diamondbacks +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will attempt to keep their four-game win streak alive when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 55-63 overall and 32-29 at home. The Diamondbacks have a 29-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

St. Louis has a 66-51 record overall and a 26-30 record in road games. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 29 home runs while slugging .479. Josh Rojas is 13-for-34 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 29 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 75 RBI while hitting .293 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 12-for-34 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .297 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)