How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on August 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Arenado leads Cardinals against the Diamondbacks following 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (67-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-64, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-12, 4.37 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -152, Diamondbacks +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Nolan Arenado’s four-hit game on Friday.

Arizona has a 55-64 record overall and a 32-30 record at home. The Diamondbacks are 26-52 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

St. Louis is 67-51 overall and 27-30 in road games. The Cardinals are fifth in the NL with 139 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 17 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera is 9-for-31 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 30 home runs, 60 walks and 96 RBI while hitting .339 for the Cardinals. Arenado is 12-for-42 with six doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .298 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)