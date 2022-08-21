How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on August 21, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Pujols leads Cardinals against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (68-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-65, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.81 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -134, Diamondbacks +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Albert Pujols had four hits on Saturday in a 16-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 32-31 record in home games and a 55-65 record overall. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 4.16 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

St. Louis has a 28-30 record on the road and a 68-51 record overall. The Cardinals are 48-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Cardinals are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 17 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 70 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera is 8-for-30 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 34 doubles and 31 home runs for the Cardinals. Pujols is 14-for-26 with a double, six home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.24 ERA, even run differential

Cardinals: 8-2, .319 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)