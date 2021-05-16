How to Watch Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream Online on May 16, 2021: TV Channels

On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals

When: Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT

TV: MASN2, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Live TV Streaming Option