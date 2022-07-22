How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on July 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 22, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Nationals take road losing streak into matchup against the Diamondbacks

Washington Nationals (31-63, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (40-52, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: TBD; Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals travel to the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to stop a four-game road skid.

Arizona has a 22-26 record at home and a 40-52 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 25-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Washington has a 31-63 record overall and a 16-27 record in road games. The Nationals are 23-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte ranks fifth on the Diamondbacks with a .271 batting average, and has 26 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 40 walks and 29 RBI. Josh Rojas is 11-for-37 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 20 home runs while slugging .490. Josh Bell is 13-for-42 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Nationals: 1-9, .234 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (quadricep), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)