How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on July 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks and Nationals square off in Close Matchup

Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (5-9, 3.83 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -150, Nationals +127; over/under is 9 runs

Arizona had a 52-110 record overall and a 32-49 record in home games last season. The Diamondbacks pitching staff had a collective 5.13 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.5 walks per nine innings.

Washington went 65-97 overall and 30-51 in road games a season ago. The Nationals averaged 8.6 hits per game in the 2021 season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (quadricep), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)