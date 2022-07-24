MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on July 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Nationals play the Diamondbacks looking to break road slide

Washington Nationals (31-65, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (42-52, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (5-7, 4.91 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -119, Nationals -100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will attempt to end their six-game road slide in a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has gone 24-26 in home games and 42-52 overall. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .385.

Washington is 31-65 overall and 16-29 on the road. The Nationals have gone 22-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker is second on the Diamondbacks with 35 extra base hits (12 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs). Ketel Marte is 10-for-34 with a double, a triple, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Bell has a .307 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has 21 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs. Juan Soto is 11-for-35 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Nationals: 1-9, .219 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)