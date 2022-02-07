How to Watch Arizona vs. Arizona State Game Live Online on February 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Arizona State Sun Devils face the #7 Arizona Wildcats from Wells Fargo Arena. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Arizona Wildcats

The Arizona State vs. Arizona game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

You can watch the Arizona State vs. Arizona game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

You can watch the Arizona State vs. Arizona game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV.

You can watch the Arizona State vs. Arizona game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

You can watch the Arizona State vs. Arizona game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch the Arizona State vs. Arizona game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV.

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona State vs. Arizona game.

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona State vs. Arizona game.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Game Preview: Arizona State takes on No. 7 Arizona after Jackson's 24-point performance

Arizona Wildcats (19-2, 9-1 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (7-13, 3-7 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -13; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats after Marreon Jackson scored 24 points in Arizona State’s 87-84 overtime victory over the UCLA Bruins.

The Sun Devils are 5-5 in home games. Arizona State averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 4-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 9-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona ranks seventh in the Pac-12 shooting 33.5% from downtown. Kim Aiken Jr. paces the Wildcats shooting 56.3% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last meeting 67-56 on Jan. 29. Oumar Ballo scored 14 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Kimani Lawrence is averaging 10.6 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Bennedict Mathurin is scoring 16.5 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Wildcats. Christian Koloko is averaging 7.5 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 59.7% over the past 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 39.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.