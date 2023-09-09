How to Watch Arizona State vs Oklahoma State 2023 College Football Game Live for Free Without Cable

After knocking off smaller schools last week, Arizona State and Oklahoma State go up against each other in Tempe, AZ on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Sun Devils have home turf advantage again, though the game is expected to be a scorcher with temperatures at 108º at the time of kickoff. If you don’t plan on attending (and who would blame you with that heat), the game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service. Here’s everything you need to know about the college football game:

Oklahoma State (OSU) vs. Arizona State University (ASU):

When : Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where : Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Ariz. 85287

: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Ariz. 85287 TV Channel : FS1

: FS1 Where to Stream: Watch with 50% discount to Sling.

While the OSU Cowboys face the ASU Sun Devils on FS1, (which is available with 50% subscription to Sling TV), you can also stream FS1 on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and Fubo. More information about each platform below.

About the 2023 OSU vs ASU Game:

When Arizona State’s offense takes the field against Oklahoma State’s defense, all eyes will be on the Sun Devils’ freshman quarterback, Jaden Rashada. Despite facing challenging weather conditions in the second half of their season opener, Rashada showcased his potential in the first half, demonstrating accuracy and poise. Although he misfired on a few throws later on, the offensive line protected him well. Facing an Oklahoma State defense that has an impressive record of winning games when holding opponents to fewer than 20 points, Arizona State will need Rashada to rise to the challenge and lead the offense with confidence.

On the other side, Oklahoma State’s strength lies in the capable hands of their quarterback, Gunnar Gundy. In the opener against an FCS school, Gundy took charge in the crucial moments, leading the Cowboys on two late scoring drives to secure a victory and avoid an upset. With a trio of quarterbacks at their disposal, Gundy’s poised performance solidified his role as the team’s leader on the field. As Oklahoma State aims to continue its success, Gundy’s decision-making and ability to guide the offense will play a significant role in their pursuit of victory against Arizona State.

When it comes to players to watch, Arizona State’s running back, Cam Skattebo, stands out. The Sacramento State transfer demonstrated versatility and playmaking ability in their first game, rushing for 71 yards and a touchdown while also contributing in the passing game with four catches for 41 receiving yards. Skattebo’s performance showcased his value as a go-to player for the Sun Devils, particularly in clock management situations. Against Oklahoma State’s defense, Skattebo’s ability to find gaps and make explosive plays will be crucial to Arizona State’s offensive success.

How to watch the OSU vs ASU game without cable:

Because Arizona and Oklahoma are playing on FS1, there are plenty of live tv streaming platforms that will have the game. Here are all the options for you to consider:

Can you stream Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State on Sling TV?

You can watch the OSU vs ASU game on FS1 with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream OSU vs. Arizona State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Oklahoma State vs Arizona State game on FS1 with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream OSU vs. ASU on Fubo?

You can watch the OSU vs. ASU game on FS1 with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream OSU vs. ASU on Hulu Live TV?

Yep! You can watch the OSU vs. Arizona State game on FS1 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream OSU vs ASU football game on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arizona State vs Oklahoma State game on FS1 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.