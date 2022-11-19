How to Watch Oregon State vs. Arizona State Game Live Online on November 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST, the Arizona State Sun Devils face the #23 Oregon State Beavers from Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, AZ. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Oregon State Beavers

The Arizona State vs. Oregon State game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. Oregon State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. Oregon State game on ESPN2 with Sling TV's Orange Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. Oregon State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. Oregon State game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. Oregon State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. Oregon State game on ESPN2 with fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. Oregon State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. Oregon State game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. Oregon State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. Oregon State game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. Oregon State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona State vs. Oregon State game on the streaming service.

Oregon State vs. Arizona State Game Preview: No. 25 Oregon State looking for rare win at Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — No. 25 Oregon State is back in the rankings and bowl eligible in consecutive seasons for the first time in nine years.

The Beavers face a daunting task Saturday against Arizona State, trying to win in Tempe for just the second time in 50 years.

The Sun Devils have gone 19-1 at home against Oregon State since 1972 and, despite playing under an interim coach, have Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith’s attention.

“It’s always tough going down there to Arizona, especially late in the year,” Smith said. “It’s always tough to play down there, so we’ve got to prepare well to do that.”

Oregon State (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) also is trying to do something that’s proven to be nearly as difficult as winning in the desert: win as a ranked team.

The Beavers broke a nine-year drought in the AP Top 25 two weeks ago and promptly lost to Washington. Oregon State bounced back with a win over California to move back into the poll and is hoping to win while ranked for the first time since 2012.

The Beavers arrive in the desert on a defensive roll.

Oregon State dominated Cal in a 38-10 win last week, holding the Bears to 132 total yards, including nine rushing — fewest allowed since 2007. The Beavers are allowing 21.6 points per game, on pace to be their lowest-scoring defensive season since 2000.

“They do a great job not getting hit with big plays,” said Sun Devils interim coach Shaun Aguano. “They do bring exotic pressures, very similar to Washington State, but they play disciplined football.”

BANGED-UP BOURGUET

Arizona State’s Trenton Bourguet has been solid since replacing Emory Jones at quarterback, throwing for 992 yards and eight touchdowns with four interceptions.

Bourguet left last week’s loss to Washington State in the second quarter with a lower-leg injury, but said this week he’s feeling better and expects to play.

GO, GO GULBRANSON

Oregon State has played the last five games without quarterback Chance Nolan due to a neck injury. His status for the rest of the regular season is uncertain, but Ben Gulbranson has played well while Nolan has been out.

Gulbranson has thrown for 817 yards and seven TDs with an interception in his five starts, adding a rushing TD last week against Cal.

“With every snap you take you grow from those opportunities and I’m just grateful to be in this opportunity and playing these games and I look forward to finishing strong here,” he said.

BEAVERS INJURIES

Oregon State saw nine players go down with injuries last week and may be in a similar situation this week.

Safety Jaydon Grant, cornerback Alex Austin and running back Jack Colletto were among the players injured and the availability of all the injured is still up in the air.

“We’re not the only program dealing with that,” Smith said. “Shoot, we’re playing Arizona State, and they’ve had a bunch. I look across the league. It’s an unfortunate part of the game. No one is playing with their full roster at the end of the year.”

AGUANO’S AUDITION

Aguano was promoted from running backs coach when Herm Edwards was fired on Sept. 20. The Sun Devils (3-7, 2-5) haven’t exactly turned it around, but they did knock off a ranked Washington team while Aguano has gotten growing support from the fan base and those within the program to be named the full-time coach.

“You got a local guy that knows the people in the Valley and knows all high school coaches in the Valley and that wants the job,” Arizona State defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson said. “Maybe I’m speaking for him, but you got the perfect candidate.”