How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona State Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the Arizona State Sun Devils face the Stanford Cardinal from T-Mobile Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Stanford Cardinal

The Arizona State vs. Stanford game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. Stanford on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. Stanford game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. Stanford on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. Stanford game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. Stanford on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona State vs. Stanford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. Stanford on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona State vs. Stanford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. Stanford on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona State vs. Stanford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. Stanford on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona State vs. Stanford game.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. Stanford on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona State vs. Stanford game.

Stanford vs. Arizona State Game Preview: Arizona State meets Stanford in Pac-12 Tournament

Stanford Cardinal (15-15, 8-12 Pac-12) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (14-16, 10-10 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona State Sun Devils play in the Pac-12 Tournament against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Sun Devils are 9-6 in home games. Arizona State is seventh in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Cardinal have gone 8-12 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ingram Harrison averaging 4.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Arizona State won 65-56 in the last matchup on March 5. Marreon Jackson led Arizona State with 18 points, and Brandon Angel led Stanford with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne is shooting 38.9% and averaging 12.2 points for the Sun Devils. Jackson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Ingram is averaging 10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Cardinal: 2-8, averaging 54.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.