How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona State Game Live Online on February 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Arizona State Sun Devils face the #3 UCLA Bruins from Wells Fargo Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. UCLA Bruins

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Arizona State vs. UCLA game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. UCLA on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. UCLA game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. UCLA on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. UCLA game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. UCLA on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. UCLA game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. UCLA on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. UCLA game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. UCLA on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. UCLA game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. UCLA on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona State vs. UCLA game.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. UCLA on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona State vs. UCLA game.

UCLA vs. Arizona State Game Preview: Juzang and the No. 3 UCLA Bruins visit conference foe Arizona State

UCLA Bruins (17-3, 8-2 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (6-13, 2-7 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Juzang and the No. 3 UCLA Bruins visit DJ Horne and the Arizona State Sun Devils in Pac-12 play.

The Sun Devils are 4-5 on their home court. Arizona State is 1-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bruins are 8-2 in conference matchups. UCLA scores 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Sun Devils and Bruins face off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horne averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Jay Heath is shooting 37.4% and averaging 7.3 points over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

Juzang is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bruins. Jules Bernard is averaging 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.