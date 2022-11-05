 Skip to Content
How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona State Game Live Online on November 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Arizona State Sun Devils face the #12 UCLA Bruins from Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, AZ. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. UCLA Bruins

The Arizona State vs. UCLA game will be streaming on FS1, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream FS1 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. UCLA on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. UCLA game on FS1 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. UCLA on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. UCLA game on FS1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. UCLA on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. UCLA game on FS1 with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. UCLA on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. UCLA game on FS1 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. UCLA on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. UCLA game on FS1 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Arizona State vs. UCLA Live Stream

UCLA vs. Arizona State Game Preview: No. 10 UCLA hoping to avoid slipup against Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — UCLA coach Chip Kelly saw the schedule for Saturday’s game against Arizona State and cringed.

Another Pac-12 After Dark game.

“One thing that’s sad about playing those night games is the exposure that our student-athletes don’t get that other student-athletes get,” Kelly said. “There’s a bunch of really, really good football players here and at all the schools on the West Coast. And that’s one of the reasons why we’re excited about going to the Big Ten is that there’s better exposure for you by going to the Big Ten.”

The 10th-ranked Bruins are leaving with rival Southern California to the Big Ten in 2024, a move tied to finances along with exposure.

There’s still plenty to play for until then.

UCLA (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) is among four teams in the mix for two spots in the Pac-12 Championship game and three with a slight chance of advancing to the College Football Playoff.

The Bruins have the longest odds based on their weak nonconference schedule, behind No. 8 Oregon and No. 9 Southern California.

Any chance of cashing in on the longshot hinges on running the table and even that might not be enough. The Bruins were No. 12 in the initial CFP rankings on Tuesday, so it’s a long hill to climb.

“It’s nice that we’re recognized as the 10th-ranked team in the country, but you got to keep winning,” Kelly said. “If you lose next week, you’re not 10 anymore. The only way you can continue to move up is if you continue to win, so I think our guys have a really good understanding of that aspect of it.”

BOURGUET’S DEBUT

Trenton Bourguet had a memorable night for ASU against Washington on Oct. 8, leading the Sun Devils to a 45-38 win after Emory Jones was injured in the second quarter.

Jones returned to become Arizona State’s starter, but when he faltered again in a loss to Stanford, Aguano gave Bourguet the nod against Colorado last week.

Bourguet made the most of it, setting a school record for most yards in a first career start with 435 yards with three touchdowns on 32-of-43 passing.

That earned him a shot at starting again against UCLA.

“Trenton will be our starter; I think he did everything right,” Aguano said. “He plays with that moxie and that little bit of ‘it’ to him and our kids trust him.”

STOPPING CHARBONNET

One of Arizona State’s keys on defense will be trying to stop UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet.

It won’t be easy.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound back leads the Pac-12 with 137.7 yards rushing per game and has scored a rushing touchdown in nine straight Pac-12 games. Last week against Stanford, Charbonnet had 259 all-purpose yards, including a career-high 198 rushing.

“He’s quick, he’s got great change of direction, he’s elusive in the hole, he gets his pads going downhill, he catches the ball out of the backfield and when he gets down low he can get extra yards because he’s powerful,” Arizona State defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson said. “The bottom line is you’ve got to stop the run and he’s the one managing the run, so you’ve got to get him stopped.”

THIRD DOWN

For the Sun Devils to have a shot at the upset, they’ll have to find a way to stop UCLA on third down.

The Bruins are third in the Pac-12 and ninth nationally, converting 51% of their attempts. Arizona State has struggled stopping teams on third down, stopping teams 41% of the time — 128th nationally and 11th in the Pac-12.

