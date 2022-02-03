How to Watch USC vs. Arizona State Game Live Online on February 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST, the Arizona State Sun Devils face the #15 USC Trojans from Wells Fargo Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. USC Trojans

When: Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Arizona State vs. USC game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. USC on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. USC game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. USC on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. USC game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. USC on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. USC game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Arizona State vs. USC on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. USC game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. USC on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arizona State vs. USC game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. USC on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona State vs. USC game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Arizona State vs. USC on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona State vs. USC game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

USC vs. Arizona State Game Preview: Mobley leads No. 19 USC against Arizona State after 24-point outing

USC Trojans (18-3, 8-3 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (6-12, 2-6 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 USC plays the Arizona State Sun Devils after Isaiah Mobley scored 24 points in USC’s 79-72 win over the California Golden Bears.

The Sun Devils have gone 4-4 in home games. Arizona State has a 4-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Trojans are 8-3 against Pac-12 opponents. USC ranks second in the Pac-12 scoring 38.1 points per game in the paint led by Chevez Goodwin averaging 10.3.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Trojans won the last meeting 78-56 on Jan. 25. Drew Peterson scored 16 points to help lead the Trojans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Kimani Lawrence is averaging 10.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

Mobley is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 14.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Boogie Ellis is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.