How to Watch Arizona State vs. Arizona Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST, the #3 Arizona Wildcats face the Arizona State Sun Devils from McKale Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

When: Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Arizona vs. Arizona State game will be streaming on CBS.

Arizona State vs. Arizona Game Preview: No. 3 Arizona hosts Arizona State after Jackson's 21-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-11, 2-5 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (16-2, 6-1 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats after Marreon Jackson scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 78-56 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Wildcats have gone 10-0 at home. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 29.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Koloko averaging 4.7.

The Sun Devils are 2-5 against conference opponents. Arizona State allows 68.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 17.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

DJ Horne is averaging 13.5 points for the Sun Devils. Jay Heath is averaging 6.9 points over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 38.9 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 59.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.