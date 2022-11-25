How to Watch Arizona State vs. Arizona Game Live Online on November 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the Arizona Wildcats face the Arizona State Sun Devils from Arizona Stadium in Tucson, AZ. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

The Arizona vs. Arizona State game will be streaming on FS1.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Live Stream

Arizona State vs. Arizona Game Preview: Arizona tries to snap 5-game losing streak vs. Arizona St

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12) at Arizona (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12), Friday, 3 p.m. EST (FS1)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Arizona by 3 1/2.

Series record: Arizona leads 49-45-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

This year’s Territorial Cup is simply for pride after both teams struggled through their seasons. Arizona State interim coach Shaun Aguano is trying to earn his third win since Herm Edwards was fired in September. The Sun Devils have had some good moments, knocking off nationally ranked Washington. Arizona wants to snap a five-game losing streak for the Territorial Cup. Second-year coach Jedd Fisch has led the team to modest improvement in his second season with transfer quarterback Jayden de Laura under center. The Wildcats upset nationally ranked UCLA two weeks ago.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona’s receivers vs. Arizona State’s pass defense: The Wildcats have two 1,000-yard receivers in Jacob Cowing and Dorian Singer. Tetairoa McMillan has also been productive with more than 700 yards receiving. The Sun Devils have had a solid pass defense this season, ranking fifth in the Pac-12 in passing yards allowed.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona St: RB Xazavian Valladay ranks second in the Pac-12 in rushing, averaging nearly 100 yards per game. He’s run for at least 100 yards four times in conference play, including in the team’s last two games against Washington State and Oregon State.

Arizona: De Laura. Arizona’s success largely depends on their quarterback, who is averaging 342 yards through the air in eight conference games. He’s coming off one of his worst games of the season after throwing four interceptions against Washington State in last week’s loss.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Sun Devils have won five straight games in the series, cutting into Arizona’s overall advantage in the series. … De Laura already ranks fifth in Arizona school history in single-season passing yards with 3,485. He’s also sixth in touchdown passes with 25. … McMillan broke Arizona’s freshman record for yards receiving in a season last week and now has 702. Arizona State’s Aguano has a 2-6 record since taking over for the fired Herm Edwards in September. … Fifth-year senior linebacker Kyle Soelle leads the Sun Devils with 105 tackles this season in 10 games. He also has three tackles for a loss and two interceptions.