How to Watch California vs. Arizona Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the #2 Arizona Wildcats face the California Golden Bears from McKale Center. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Wildcats vs. California Golden Bears

The Arizona vs. California game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream Arizona vs. California on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. California game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. California on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. California game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. California on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. California game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. California on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. California game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. California on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. California game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. California on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. California game.

Can you stream Arizona vs. California on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. California game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

California vs. Arizona Game Preview: No. 2 Arizona hosts Cal after Mathurin's 24-point outing

California Golden Bears (12-18, 5-14 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (27-3, 17-2 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona hosts the California Golden Bears after Bennedict Mathurin scored 24 points in Arizona’s 81-69 victory against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Wildcats have gone 16-0 at home. Arizona averages 84.5 points while outscoring opponents by 17.6 points per game.

The Golden Bears are 5-14 in Pac-12 play. Cal is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Arizona won the last meeting 96-71 on Jan. 23. Christian Koloko scored 19 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathurin is averaging 17.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Arizona.

Grant Anticevich is averaging 10 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Jalen Celestine is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 52.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.