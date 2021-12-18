How to Watch California Baptist vs. Arizona Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the #8 Arizona Wildcats face the California Baptist Lancers from McKale Center. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Wildcats vs. California Baptist Lancers

The Arizona vs. California Baptist game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream Arizona vs. California Baptist on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. California Baptist game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. California Baptist on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. California Baptist game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Arizona vs. California Baptist on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. California Baptist game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. California Baptist on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. California Baptist game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. California Baptist on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. California Baptist game. You would be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, and CBS Sports Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. California Baptist on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. California Baptist game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Can you stream Arizona vs. California Baptist on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. California Baptist game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

California Baptist vs. Arizona Game Preview: California Baptist faces tough test vs No. 8 Arizona

California Baptist (8-2) vs. No. 8 Arizona (10-0)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Arizona presents a tough challenge for California Baptist. California Baptist has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Arizona is looking to extend its current 10-game winning streak.

STEPPING UP: The Lancers are led by Taran Armstrong and Daniel Akin. Taran Armstrong has averaged 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.3 assists while Akin has put up 13.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by sophomores Bennedict Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis. Mathurin has accounted for 17.7 points and 6.9 rebounds while Tubelis has averaged 15.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per outing.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Taran Armstrong has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 11 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Arizona has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 97 points while giving up 57.8.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Lancers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Arizona has 58 assists on 109 field goals (53.2 percent) across its past three outings while California Baptist has assists on 55 of 81 field goals (67.9 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Arizona has held opposing teams to 36.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.