How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Arizona Game Live Online on November 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST, the #14 Arizona Wildcats face the Cincinnati Bearcats. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Wildcats vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

The Arizona vs. Cincinnati game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN2 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream

Cincinnati vs. Arizona Game Preview: Cincinnati visits No. 14 Arizona after Kriisa's 24-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (3-1) vs. Arizona Wildcats (3-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -8.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arizona hosts the Cincinnati Bearcats after Kerr Kriisa scored 24 points in Arizona’s 104-77 victory against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

Arizona went 33-4 overall last season while going 17-0 at home. The Wildcats gave up 68.1 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Cincinnati went 4-7 on the road and 18-15 overall a season ago. The Bearcats averaged 69.4 points per game last season, 12.1 from the free throw line and 24.6 from 3-point range.