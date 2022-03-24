 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Houston vs. Arizona Game Live Online on March 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT, the #2 Arizona Wildcats face the #15 Houston Cougars from AT&T Center. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Wildcats vs. Houston Cougars

The Arizona vs. Houston game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream TBS on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Houston on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arizona vs. Houston game on TBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Houston on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. Houston game on TBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Houston on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. Houston game on TBS with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Houston on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. Houston game on TBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Houston on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Houston game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Houston on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Houston game.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Houston on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Houston game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TBS--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TBS + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

Houston vs. Arizona Game Preview: Arizona Wildcats play the Houston Cougars in Sweet 16

Houston Cougars (31-6, 15-3 AAC) vs. Arizona Wildcats (33-3, 18-2 Pac-12)

San Antonio; Thursday, 9:59 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats take on the No. 15 Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats’ record in Pac-12 games is 18-2. Arizona ranks seventh in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The Cougars’ record in AAC action is 15-3. Houston is 25-5 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennedict Mathurin is scoring 17.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Wildcats. Christian Koloko is averaging 9.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 72.7% over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kyler Edwards is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13.9 points, six rebounds and 3.2 assists. Fabian White Jr. is shooting 50.4% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.