How to Watch Houston vs. Arizona Game Live Online on March 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT, the #2 Arizona Wildcats face the #15 Houston Cougars from AT&T Center. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Wildcats vs. Houston Cougars

When: Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT

TV: TBS

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

The Arizona vs. Houston game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream TBS on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Houston on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arizona vs. Houston game on TBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Houston on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. Houston game on TBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Arizona vs. Houston on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. Houston game on TBS with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Houston on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. Houston game on TBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Houston on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Houston game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Houston on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Houston game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Arizona vs. Houston on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Houston game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston vs. Arizona Game Preview: Arizona Wildcats play the Houston Cougars in Sweet 16

Houston Cougars (31-6, 15-3 AAC) vs. Arizona Wildcats (33-3, 18-2 Pac-12)

San Antonio; Thursday, 9:59 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats take on the No. 15 Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats’ record in Pac-12 games is 18-2. Arizona ranks seventh in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The Cougars’ record in AAC action is 15-3. Houston is 25-5 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennedict Mathurin is scoring 17.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Wildcats. Christian Koloko is averaging 9.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 72.7% over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kyler Edwards is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13.9 points, six rebounds and 3.2 assists. Fabian White Jr. is shooting 50.4% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.