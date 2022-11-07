How to Watch Nicholls State vs. Arizona Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the #17 Arizona Wildcats face the Nicholls State Colonels. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Wildcats vs. Nicholls State Colonels

The Arizona vs. Nicholls State game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Pac-12 Network on fuboTV.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Nicholls State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. Nicholls State game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV's Orange or Blue Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Nicholls State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. Nicholls State game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Nicholls State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Nicholls State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Nicholls State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Nicholls State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Nicholls State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Nicholls State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Nicholls State vs. Arizona Game Preview: Arizona hosts Nicholls State to start season

Nicholls State Colonels at Arizona Wildcats

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -24.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Wildcats host the Nicholls State Colonels for the season opener.

Arizona finished 17-0 at home a season ago while going 33-4 overall. The Wildcats averaged 84.0 points per game last season, 15.8 from the free throw line and 23.4 from deep.

Nicholls State went 21-12 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Colonels averaged 78.5 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 32.7% from behind the arc last season.