How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Arizona Game Live Online on December 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the #11 Arizona Wildcats face the Northern Colorado Bears from McKale Center. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Wildcats vs. Northern Colorado Bears

The Arizona vs. Northern Colorado game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Northern Colorado vs. Arizona Game Preview: N. Colorado faces tough test vs No. 8 Arizona

Northern Colorado (6-5) vs. No. 8 Arizona (9-0)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Arizona presents a tough challenge for Northern Colorado. Northern Colorado has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Arizona is looking to extend its current nine-game winning streak.

TEAM LEADERS: Daylen Kountz is averaging 18.9 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Bears. Kur Jongkuch is also a key contributor, accounting for 10 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Bennedict Mathurin, who is averaging 18.4 points and 6.7 rebounds.DOMINANT DAYLEN: Kountz has connected on 40.4 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.4 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Northern Colorado has dropped its last four road games, scoring 68 points and allowing 74.8 points during those contests. Arizona has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 96.2 points while giving up 54.2.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bears. Arizona has 55 assists on 103 field goals (53.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Northern Colorado has assists on 37 of 76 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arizona offense has scored 90.7 points per game this season, ranking the Wildcats first among Division 1 teams. The Northern Colorado defense has allowed 72.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 211th).