How to Watch Southern University vs. Arizona Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #17 Arizona Wildcats face the Southern University Jaguars. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Wildcats vs. Southern University Jaguars

The Arizona vs. Southern University game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network.

Southern University vs. Arizona Game Preview: Etienne leads Southern against No. 17 Arizona after 25-point game

Southern Jaguars (0-1) at Arizona Wildcats (1-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits the No. 17 Arizona Wildcats after Bryson Etienne scored 25 points in Southern’s 66-56 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

Arizona finished 33-4 overall last season while going 17-0 at home. The Wildcats averaged 19.6 assists per game on 30.2 made field goals last season.

Southern finished 8-11 on the road and 17-14 overall a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 71.9 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.3% from behind the arc last season.