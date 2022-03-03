How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona Game Live Online on March 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #2 Arizona Wildcats face the Stanford Cardinal from McKale Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Wildcats vs. Stanford Cardinal

When: Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Arizona vs. Stanford game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Stanford vs. Arizona Game Preview: No. 16 USC plays No. 2 Arizona following Peterson's 20-point showing

Arizona Wildcats (25-3, 15-2 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (25-4, 14-4 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 USC hosts the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats after Drew Peterson scored 20 points in USC’s 70-69 win against the Oregon Ducks.

The Trojans are 13-2 in home games. USC is third in the Pac-12 scoring 73.5 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Wildcats have gone 15-2 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona is the Pac-12 leader with 40.1 rebounds per game led by Christian Koloko averaging 7.3.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Pac-12 play. Arizona won the last matchup 72-63 on Feb. 5. Azuolas Tubelis scored 18 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Mobley is shooting 45.6% and averaging 14.6 points for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tubelis is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.