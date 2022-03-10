 Skip to Content
How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the #2 Arizona Wildcats face the Stanford Cardinal from T-Mobile Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Wildcats vs. Stanford Cardinal

The Arizona vs. Stanford game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Stanford on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. Stanford game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Stanford on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. Stanford game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Stanford on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Stanford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Stanford on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Stanford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Stanford on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Stanford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Stanford on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Stanford game.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Stanford on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Stanford game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Stanford vs. Arizona Game Preview: No. 2 Arizona hosts Stanford after Jones' 26-point game

Stanford Cardinal (16-15, 8-12 Pac-12) vs. Arizona Wildcats (28-3, 18-2 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats after Spencer Jones scored 26 points in Stanford’s 71-70 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats have gone 17-0 in home games. Arizona is the best team in the Pac-12 with 15.0 fast break points.

The Cardinal are 8-12 in conference matchups. Stanford has a 6-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wildcats won 81-69 in the last matchup on March 4. Bennedict Mathurin led the Wildcats with 24 points, and Jones led the Cardinal with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathurin is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kerr Kriisa is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Jones is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 11.5 points. Ingram Harrison is averaging 6.1 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 84.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 54.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

