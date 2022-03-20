How to Watch TCU vs. Arizona Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the #2 Arizona Wildcats face the TCU Horned Frogs from Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Wildcats vs. TCU Horned Frogs

When: Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT

TV: TBS

TCU vs. Arizona Game Preview: Arizona and TCU square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

TCU Horned Frogs (21-12, 8-10 Big 12) vs. Arizona Wildcats (32-3, 18-2 Pac-12)

San Diego; Sunday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats play the TCU Horned Frogs in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats’ record in Pac-12 play is 18-2. Arizona leads the Pac-12 in rebounding, averaging 38.9 boards. Christian Koloko leads the Wildcats with 7.3 rebounds.

The Horned Frogs are 8-10 in Big 12 play. TCU is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kerr Kriisa is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10.1 points and 4.9 assists. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Arizona.

Damion Baugh is averaging 10.8 points and 4.4 assists for the Horned Frogs. Mike Miles is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.