How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #2 Arizona Wildcats face the #13 UCLA Bruins from T-Mobile Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Wildcats vs. UCLA Bruins

When: Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Arizona vs. UCLA game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Fox on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arizona vs. UCLA on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. UCLA game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. UCLA on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. UCLA game on Fox with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. UCLA on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arizona vs. UCLA game on Fox with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. UCLA on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. UCLA game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. UCLA on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. UCLA game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. UCLA on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. UCLA game.

Can you stream Arizona vs. UCLA on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. UCLA game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona vs. UCLA Live Stream

UCLA vs. Arizona Game Preview: No. 2 Arizona Wildcats play the No. 13 UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins (26-6, 15-5 Pac-12) vs. Arizona Wildcats (30-3, 18-2 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats take on the No. 13 UCLA Bruins.

The Wildcats are 17-0 on their home court. Arizona leads the Pac-12 in rebounding, averaging 38.8 boards. Christian Koloko leads the Wildcats with 7.0 rebounds.

The Bruins are 15-5 in Pac-12 play. UCLA is eighth in the Pac-12 with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jules Bernard averaging 3.9.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Arizona won 76-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Kerr Kriisa led Arizona with 16 points, and Bernard led UCLA with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kriisa is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10.1 points and 4.9 assists. Bennedict Mathurin is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Arizona.

Tyger Campbell is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 11.4 points and 4.2 assists. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is shooting 52.9% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 84.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.