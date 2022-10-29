 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch USC vs. Arizona Game Live Online Today on October 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Arizona Wildcats face the #10 USC Trojans from Arizona Stadium in Tucson, AZ. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Wildcats vs. USC Trojans

The Arizona vs. USC game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Pac-12 Network on fuboTV.

Can you stream Arizona vs. USC on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. USC game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV's Orange or Blue Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. USC on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. USC game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV with their Sports Plus Add-On. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. USC on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. USC game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. USC on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. USC game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. USC on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. USC game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Pac-12 Network-^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Pac-12 Network

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Pac-12 Network

USC vs. Arizona Game Preview: No. 10 USC returns from bye week to play at Arizona

No. 10 Southern California (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) at Arizona (3-4, 1-3), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

Line: USC by 15 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: USC leads 36-8.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

USC is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season, an emotional 43-42 setback at No. 14 Utah. The Trojans should be plenty rested coming off their bye week and will look to take advantage of an Arizona team that’s allowed 49 points in each of its past two games. The game will feature two of the conferences’ most elusive quarterbacks, USC’s Caleb Williams and Arizona’s Jayden de Laura.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona’s defense vs. Williams. USC’s quarterback has been superb in his first season since transferring from Oklahoma. Williams has thrown for 1,971 yards and 19 TDs with one interception, adding 235 yards and two more scores rushing. Arizona’s defense is 11th in the Pac-12 in total defense and scoring defense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

USC: DL Tuli Tuipulotu. The Trojans’ defensive leader is tied for the national lead with 7.0 sacks and is second with 12.5 tackles for loss. He had a quiet game against Utah, so expect to see him all over the field on Saturday.

Arizona: WR Tetairoa McMillan. The freshman was one of highest-rated recruits in Arizona history and has lived up to the billing. He leads all FBS true freshmen with 470 yards receiving and six TDs. McMillan was the Pac-12 freshman of the week after catching seven passes for 132 yards and two TDs against Washington.

FACTS & FIGURES

USC is 15-4 all-time in Tucson and has won nine of the last 10 meetings. … Arizona’s Tanner McLachlan is 17th in the FBS among tight ends with 309 yards receiving and 13.4 yards per catch. … The Trojans lead the nation in turnovers lost with one. … Arizona has three games with at least 500 yards of offense after failing to do it once last season. … USC’s Travis Dye is the first Trojans running back to have a rushing TD in six straight games since Ronald Jones II in 2017. … Arizona WR Jacob Cowing has 53 catches for 737 yards and seven TDs in his first season since transferring from UTEP.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.