How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #6 Arizona Wildcats face the Utah Utes from McKale Center. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Wildcats vs. Utah Utes

The Arizona vs. Utah game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Utah on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. Utah game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Utah on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. Utah game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Utah on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Utah game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Utah on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Utah game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Arizona vs. Utah on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Utah game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Utah on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Utah game.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Utah on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Utah game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Utah vs. Arizona Game Preview: No. 6 Arizona faces Colorado following Mathurin's 27-point outing

Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 3-1 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -15.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Arizona hosts the Colorado Buffaloes after Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points in Arizona’s 95-79 victory over the Washington Huskies.

The Wildcats are 8-0 in home games. Arizona ranks fifth in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.2 points while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

The Buffaloes are 3-1 in Pac-12 play. Colorado has a 9-3 record against teams above .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathurin is averaging 18.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging 11.4 points for the Buffaloes. Evan Battey is averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 88.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.