How to Watch Wright State vs. Arizona Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT, the #2 Arizona Wildcats face the Wright State Raiders from Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The game is airing exclusively on truTV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Wildcats vs. Wright State Raiders

When: Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT

TV: truTV

The Arizona vs. Wright State game will be streaming on truTV, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream truTV on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Wright State vs. Arizona Game Preview: Arizona Wildcats square off against Wright State Raiders in first round of NCAA Tournament

Wright State Raiders (22-13, 15-7 Horizon) vs. Arizona Wildcats (31-3, 18-2 Pac-12)

San Diego; Friday, 7:27 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -21.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats and Wright State Raiders meet in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Wildcats’ record in Pac-12 games is 18-2. Arizona is third in college basketball averaging 84.6 points and is shooting 49.6% from the field.

The Raiders are 15-7 against Horizon opponents. Wright State leads the Horizon scoring 76.0 points per game while shooting 46.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennedict Mathurin is scoring 17.4 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Wildcats. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Trey Calvin is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Raiders. Tanner Holden is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.