How to Watch Wyoming vs. Arizona Game Live Online on December 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the #11 Arizona Wildcats face the Wyoming Cowboys from McKale Center. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Wildcats vs. Wyoming Cowboys

The Arizona vs. Wyoming game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Wyoming on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. Wyoming game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Wyoming on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. Wyoming game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Wyoming on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Wyoming game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Wyoming on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Wyoming game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Wyoming on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Wyoming game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Wyoming on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Wyoming game.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Wyoming on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Wyoming game.

Wyoming vs. Arizona Game Preview: Wyoming looks to knock off No. 11 Arizona

Wyoming (8-0) vs. No. 11 Arizona (7-0)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Arizona looks to give Wyoming its sixth straight loss against ranked opponents. Wyoming’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 23 Nevada Wolf Pack 104-103 on Jan. 24, 2018. Arizona is looking to extend its current seven-game winning streak.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Cowboys have been led by Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado. Ike has averaged 20.8 points and nine rebounds while Maldonado has recorded 18.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. The Wildcats have been anchored by Christian Koloko and Azuolas Tubelis, who are scoring 15.6 and 15.6 per game, respectively.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Maldonado has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Wyoming has won its last three road games, scoring 74.7 points and allowing 66.3 points during those contests. Arizona has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 96.8 points while giving up 51.5.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Cowboys. Arizona has 74 assists on 104 field goals (71.2 percent) across its previous three matchups while Wyoming has assists on 34 of 82 field goals (41.5 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Wyoming has held opposing teams to 36.1 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.