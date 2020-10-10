How to Watch Arkansas State vs. Central Arkansas on ESPN3 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Arkansas State Red Wolves face the Central Arkansas Bears from Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, AR. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Central Arkansas Bears
- When: Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT
- TV: ESPN3
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
