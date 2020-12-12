How to Watch Arkansas vs. Alabama on ESPN for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST, the Arkansas Razorbacks face the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.