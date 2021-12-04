How to Watch Arkansas-Little Rock vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on December 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST, the #10 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans from Bud Walton Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans

The Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Little Rock game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Little Rock on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Little Rock game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Little Rock on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Little Rock game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Little Rock on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Little Rock game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Little Rock on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Little Rock game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Little Rock on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Little Rock game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Little Rock on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Little Rock game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Little Rock on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Little Rock game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arkansas-Little Rock vs. Arkansas Game Preview: Palermo, Little Rock visit No. 10 Arkansas

Arkansas-Little Rock (4-4) vs. No. 10 Arkansas (7-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Isaiah Palermo and Arkansas-Little Rock will face JD Notae and No. 10 Arkansas. The junior Palermo is averaging 9.8 points over the last five games. Notae, a senior, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Stanley Umude and Chris Lykes have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.NIFTY NOTAE: Notae has connected on 27.3 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Arkansas-Little Rock has dropped its last three road games, scoring 60.3 points and allowing 81.7 points during those contests. Arkansas has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 85.2 points while giving up 66.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Razorbacks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Trojans. Arkansas has an assist on 51 of 95 field goals (53.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Arkansas-Little Rock has assists on 32 of 64 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas has committed a turnover on just 15.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all SEC teams. The Razorbacks have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.