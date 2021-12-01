 Skip to Content
How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #10 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Central Arkansas Bears from Bud Walton Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Central Arkansas Bears

The Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas on ESPN+?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas game with ESPN+.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas game.

Live TV Streaming Option

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Central Arkansas vs. Arkansas Game Preview: Central Ark. faces tough test vs No. 10 Arkansas

Central Arkansas (1-6) vs. No. 10 Arkansas (6-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Arkansas presents a tough challenge for Central Arkansas. Central Arkansas has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Arkansas is looking to extend its current six-game winning streak.

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. JD Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Chris Lykes and Stanley Umude have collectively accounted for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Notae has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Arkansas field goals over the last three games. Notae has 21 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Central Arkansas has dropped its last four road games, scoring 56 points and allowing 90.8 points during those contests. Arkansas has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 67.5.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Razorbacks. Arkansas has an assist on 38 of 76 field goals (50 percent) across its past three matchups while Central Arkansas has assists on 42 of 77 field goals (54.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas has committed a turnover on just 15.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all SEC teams. The Razorbacks have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season.

