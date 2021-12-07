How to Watch Charlotte vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on December 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the #10 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Charlotte 49ers from Bud Walton Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Charlotte 49ers

The Arkansas vs. Charlotte game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Charlotte on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Charlotte game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Charlotte on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Charlotte game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Charlotte on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Charlotte game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Charlotte on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Charlotte game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Charlotte on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Charlotte game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Charlotte on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Charlotte game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Charlotte on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Charlotte game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Charlotte vs. Arkansas Game Preview: Notae, No. 12 Arkansas host Charlotte

Charlotte (4-3) vs. No. 12 Arkansas (8-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jahmir Young and Charlotte will take on JD Notae and No. 12 Arkansas. The junior Young has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.8 over his last five games. Notae, a senior, is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Stanley Umude and Chris Lykes have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.TERRIFIC YOUNG: Young has connected on 34.1 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 33 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 86.5 points while giving up 68.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Razorbacks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the 49ers. Arkansas has 59 assists on 106 field goals (55.7 percent) across its past three matchups while Charlotte has assists on 41 of 76 field goals (53.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas offense has scored 83 points per game this season, ranking the Razorbacks 22nd nationally. The Charlotte defense has allowed 73.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 205th).