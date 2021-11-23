 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on November 23, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST, the #13 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Cincinnati Bearcats from Sprint Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

The Arkansas vs. Cincinnati game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Cincinnati on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Cincinnati game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Cincinnati on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Cincinnati game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Cincinnati on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Cincinnati game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Cincinnati on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Cincinnati game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Cincinnati on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Cincinnati game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Cincinnati on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Cincinnati game.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Cincinnati on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Cincinnati game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Cincinnati vs. Arkansas Game Preview: Cincy faces Arkansas in Hall of Fame Classic

Cincinnati (5-0) vs. Arkansas (4-0)

Hall of Fame Classic , T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati is preparing to square off against Arkansas in the Hall of Fame Classic. Arkansas earned a 72-64 win over Kansas State in its most recent game, while Cincinnati won easily 71-51 against Illinois in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. JD Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Chris Lykes and Stanley Umude have collectively accounted for 67 percent of all Razorbacks points this season.DOMINANT DAVENPORT: Jeremiah Davenport has connected on 40.6 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Razorbacks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bearcats. Arkansas has 53 assists on 88 field goals (60.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Cincinnati has assists on 49 of 82 field goals (59.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas has committed a turnover on just 14.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all SEC teams. The Razorbacks have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season.

