How to Watch Creighton vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on November 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #9 Arkansas Razorbacks face the #10 Creighton Bluejays. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Creighton Bluejays

The Arkansas vs. Creighton game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Creighton vs. Arkansas Game Preview: No. 9 Arkansas squares off against No. 10 Creighton in Lahaina, Hawaii

Creighton Bluejays (5-0) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks will play the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Arkansas finished 28-9 overall with a 15-4 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Razorbacks averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second chance points and 19.4 bench points last season.

Creighton went 23-12 overall with an 11-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Bluejays averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second chance points and 9.5 bench points last season.