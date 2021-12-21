 Skip to Content
How to Watch Elon vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on December 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #24 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Elon Phoenix from Bud Walton Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Elon Phoenix

The Arkansas vs. Elon game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Elon on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Elon game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Elon on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Elon game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Elon on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Elon game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Elon on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Elon game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Elon on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Elon game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Elon on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Elon game.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Elon on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Elon game.

