How to Watch Fordham vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #10 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Fordham Rams. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Fordham Rams

The Arkansas vs. Fordham game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream SEC Network+ on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. For some of these services, you will need log-in to the ESPN App with your TV Everywhere credentials to access SEC Network+.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Fordham on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Fordham game on SEC Network+ with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Fordham on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Fordham game on SEC Network+ with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Fordham on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Fordham game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Fordham on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Fordham game on SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Fordham on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Fordham game on SEC Network+ with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
SEC Network+≥ $89.99-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network+

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fordham vs. Arkansas Game Preview: Fordham visits No. 10 Arkansas following Council's 22-point game

Fordham Rams (1-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Arkansas hosts the Fordham Rams after Ricky Council IV scored 22 points in Arkansas’ 76-58 win over the North Dakota State Bison.

Arkansas went 28-9 overall with a 17-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Razorbacks averaged 75.9 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point distance last season.

Fordham finished 3-9 on the road and 16-16 overall last season. The Rams averaged 66.1 points per game last season, 12.6 from the free throw line and 22.2 from beyond the arc.

