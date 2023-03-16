How to Watch Illinois vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on March 16, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT, the #25 Arkansas Razorbacks face the #16 Illinois Fighting Illini from Wells Fargo Arena (IA). The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

The Arkansas vs. Illinois game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream TBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Illinois on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Illinois game on TBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Illinois on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Illinois game on TBS with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Illinois on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Illinois game on TBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Illinois on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Illinois game on TBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Illinois on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Illinois game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Illinois vs. Arkansas Game Preview: Arkansas and Illinois meet in first round of NCAA Tournament

By The Associated Press

Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13, 8-10 SEC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -2; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas Razorbacks play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Razorbacks’ record in SEC play is 8-10, and their record is 12-3 in non-conference play. Arkansas is fourth in the SEC scoring 74.4 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are 11-9 in Big Ten play. Illinois is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davonte Davis averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Ricky Council IV is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 17.1 points for the Fighting Illini. Matthew Mayer is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.