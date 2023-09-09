How to Watch Kent State vs. Arkansas 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. ET, the Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the Kent State Golden Flashes to Fayetteville for a Week 2 link: https://thestreamable.com/sports/ncaa-football text: college football) matchup from inside famed Razorback Stadium. After 20 players transferred out of Kent State’s program, following the departure of head coach Sean Lewis to be Dieon Sanders’ offensive coordinator at Colorado, the Flashes are looking to stabilize things with a big upset road win. To see if they can pull it off, you can tune into the SEC Network with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Location: Razorback Stadium | 350 N Razorback Rd, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Razorback Stadium | 350 N Razorback Rd, Fayetteville, AR 72701 TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stream: Watch with 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch Arkansas vs. Kent State Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Arkansas vs. Kent State Game

The Arkansas vs. Kent State game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream SEC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

How to Watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

How to Watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Kent State Golden Flashes Can you stream Arkansas vs. Kent State on Sling TV?

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Kent State on Sling TV? Can you stream Arkansas vs. Kent State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Kent State on DIRECTV STREAM? Can you stream Arkansas vs. Kent State on Fubo?

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Kent State on Fubo? Can you stream Arkansas vs. Kent State on Hulu Live TV?

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Kent State on Hulu Live TV? Can you stream Arkansas vs. Kent State on YouTube TV?

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Kent State on YouTube TV? Can you stream Arkansas vs. Kent State on ESPN+?

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Kent State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Kent State game on SEC Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Kent State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Kent State game on SEC Network with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Kent State on Fubo?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Kent State game on SEC Network with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Kent State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Kent State game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Kent State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. Kent State game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. Kent State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. Kent State game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Kent State vs. Arkansas Game Preview: Arkansas seeks 2-0 start and a fine-tuning of its offense as Kent State visits for campus opener

Kent State (0-1) at Arkansas (1-0), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Line: Arkansas by 38 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Arkansas found itself on the cusp of the Top 25 after beating Western Carolina 56-13 in Week 1. A win against Kent State, combined with some teams near the bottom of the poll being upset could see the Razorbacks crack the rankings for the first time in nearly a year. The Golden Flashes lost to Central Florida by 50 points last Saturday.

KEY MATCHUP

Arkansas RB Raheim Sanders vs. Kent State defensive front. Sanders, a second-team preseason All-American, didn’t have the start to his season he preferred. Western Carolina limited him to 42 yards rushing a season after he averaged 111 yards per game. Western Carolina had some success selling out against the run, and the Kent State front seven could, too.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kent State: Linebacker Devin Nicholson had 11 tackles, including two for loss, both team highs, against UCF. Throw in that he has an SEC background - he transferred from Missouri in the offseason - and he could disrupt some of the Razorbacks’ offensive game plan.

Arkansas: Wide receiver Tyrone Broden, whose coach wants to get him more involved. The 6-foot-6 wide receiver led Bowling Green with seven touchdowns last season. The idea upon his arrival in Fayetteville was he could at least be the team’s No. 3 receiver, but he had just one catch against Western Carolina.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman recruited Kent State coach Kenni Burns when Burns was in high school in Springfield, Illinois. Pittman was offensive line coach at Northern Illinois — a Mid-American Conference member like Kent State — from 2003 to 2006. … The last time Arkansas played a MAC school was in 2015 when the Razorbacks lost to Toledo 16-12 in the second game of the season. … Kent State has not beaten a team from a Power Five conference since defeating Rutgers in 2012, though the Scarlet Knights were in the Big East at the time. Before that, it was Kansas in 1987 in the now-defunct Big Eight.