How to Watch Kentucky vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the #18 Arkansas Razorbacks face the #6 Kentucky Wildcats from Bud Walton Arena. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Kentucky Wildcats

When: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST

TV: CBS

Kentucky vs. Arkansas Game Preview: No. 6 Kentucky visits No. 18 Arkansas after Notae's 22-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (23-5, 12-3 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (22-6, 11-4 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Arkansas plays the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats after JD Notae scored 22 points in Arkansas’ 82-74 victory against the Florida Gators.

The Razorbacks have gone 15-1 at home. Arkansas has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 12-3 in conference matchups. Kentucky leads the SEC scoring 80.6 points per game while shooting 48.6%.

The Razorbacks and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Williams is averaging 10.4 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Notae is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Oscar Tshiebwe is scoring 16.4 points per game with 15.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wildcats. Kellan Grady is averaging 9.0 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.