How to Watch Louisville vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on November 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the #9 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Louisville Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Louisville Cardinals

The Arkansas vs. Louisville game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN2 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Louisville vs. Arkansas Game Preview: Ellis leads Louisville against No. 9 Arkansas after 29-point outing

Louisville Cardinals (0-3) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -15.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks after El Ellis scored 29 points in Louisville’s 61-60 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Arkansas finished 28-9 overall with a 17-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Razorbacks shot 43.4% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range last season.

Louisville went 6-14 in ACC play and 2-10 on the road a season ago. The Cardinals shot 42.2% from the field and 30.9% from 3-point range last season.