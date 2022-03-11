How to Watch LSU vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST, the #15 Arkansas Razorbacks face the LSU Tigers from Amalie Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. LSU Tigers

When: Friday, March 11, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Arkansas vs. LSU game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. LSU on fuboTV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. LSU game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. LSU on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. LSU game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. LSU on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. LSU game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. LSU on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. LSU game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. LSU on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Arkansas vs. LSU game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. LSU on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. LSU game.

Can you stream Arkansas vs. LSU on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Arkansas vs. LSU game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

LSU vs. Arkansas Game Preview: LSU hosts Notae and No. 15 Arkansas

LSU Tigers (22-10, 9-9 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (24-7, 13-5 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -2; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Arkansas hosts the LSU Tigers after JD Notae scored 20 points in Arkansas’ 78-74 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Razorbacks have gone 17-1 at home. Arkansas scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Tigers are 9-9 in SEC play. LSU ranks second in the SEC scoring 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Tari Eason averaging 9.2.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Razorbacks won 77-76 in the last matchup on March 3. Stanley Umude led the Razorbacks with 23 points, and Eason led the Tigers with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Notae is averaging 18.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Razorbacks. Umude is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Darius Days averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Eason is shooting 51.3% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.