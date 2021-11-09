How to Watch Mercer Bears vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #16 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Mercer Bears from Bud Walton Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Mercer Bears

The Arkansas vs. Mercer game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network+ on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

What is SEC Network+?

Unlike SEC Network, games that air on SEC Network Plus won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on SEC Network+ in the ESPN App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, offers SEC Network, you are also eligible to stream SEC Network+.

Mercer vs. Arkansas Game Preview: Arkansas gets 2021-22 campaign underway against Mercer

Mercer (0-0) vs. Arkansas (0-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Mercer Bears. Mercer went 18-11 last year, while Arkansas ended up 25-7.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Mercer went 4-1 against teams outside its conference, while Arkansas went 11-2 in such games.