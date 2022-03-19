How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the #17 Arkansas Razorbacks face the New Mexico State Aggies from KeyBank Center. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. New Mexico State Aggies

When: Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT

TV: TNT

The Arkansas vs. New Mexico State game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream TNT on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com

New Mexico State vs. Arkansas Game Preview: Arkansas and New Mexico State square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

New Mexico State Aggies (28-6, 13-4 WAC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (26-8, 13-5 SEC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks and New Mexico State Aggies square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Razorbacks’ record in SEC play is 13-5. Arkansas ranks ninth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 68.6 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Aggies’ record in WAC action is 13-4. New Mexico State averages 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: JD Notae is averaging 18.4 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Razorbacks. Stanley Umude is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Teddy Allen is averaging 19.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.