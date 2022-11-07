How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Arkansas Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #10 Arkansas Razorbacks face the North Dakota State Bison. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. North Dakota State Bison

The Arkansas vs. North Dakota State game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream SEC Network+ on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

North Dakota State vs. Arkansas Game Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks begin season at home against the North Dakota State Bison

North Dakota State Bison at Arkansas Razorbacks

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -21.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas Razorbacks start the season at home against the North Dakota State Bison.

Arkansas went 17-1 at home a season ago while going 28-9 overall. The Razorbacks allowed opponents to score 68.3 points per game and shoot 41.2% from the field last season.

North Dakota State went 13-5 in Summit games and 9-6 on the road last season. The Bison averaged 9.8 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second chance points and 3.3 bench points last season.